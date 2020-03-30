Migrant labourers caught in a corridor of uncertainty

Migrant labourers, stranded in different parts of Karnataka, continued to bear the brunt of 21-day lockdown despite assurances by the government.

As many as 350 labourers travelling to Rajasthan from Bengaluru on a goods truck were detained Monday, even as hundreds of labourers have preferred to walk home in the absence of public transport.

Reflecting the magnitude of the problem is the number of calls received by the labour helpline - 16,000 calls in three-and-a-half days. Most of the calls have been related to lack of food and ration, followed by queries seeking assistance to travel back to their villages.

Trade unions say that more than 6.5 lakh migrant labourers - who depend on daily wages - are facing severe hardships with many of them desperate to return to their native districts or states, adding that even the food supplied by BBMP and volunteer groups, too, was not reaching many labourers.

According to personnel at the helpline - 155214, they received around 16,000 calls as of Monday afternoon. “As we receive a request from any labourer contacting the helpline, we contact departments concerned to address the problems. In case of food, we divert them to Indira canteens. We are also in touch with volunteer groups to supply ration to those who contact us for the same,” an official said requesting anonymity.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Apart from food and travel facilities, the helpline has also received queries on whether passes were required to get groceries and directions for medical assistance as many clinics were closed.

S Varalakshmi, state president of Centre of Indian Trade Unions, said, “Though a helpline is set up and all assistance to these labourers is promised, little has reached those employees who are badly affected,” she said.

Another trade unionist Gopal Gowda said that food packets and Indira canteen facilities were insufficient to help the migrant labourers, exceeding five lakh, in Bengaluru. "On Sunday, BBMP provided 400 food packets to a makeshift colony of around 1,500 labourers at Thubarahalli near Varthur. Moreover, many labourers do not want to depend on food packets and have sought ration to cook and eat," he said.

Providing rice, wheat flour, potatoes and some pulses will be enough for most of the labourers from North India, he added.

Food in wedding halls: Bommai

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that new guidelines has mandated that migrant labourers from other districts and states, remain wherever they are. "For migrant labourers facing difficulties, the government has decided to provide food at a wedding hall in every ward. BBMP will look after the same," he said. If migrant labourers are allowed to leave from Bengaluru, it will cause administrative problems in many districts. "We have decided to provide food and ration to all these labourers. Arrangements will be made at the district level for the same," he said.

Calls to helpline

March 27 - 2,100

March 28 - 4,000

March 29 - 7,000

March 30 - 3,000 (as of 12.30 pm)

Labourers (non-Kannadigas) in Karnataka

2015 - 53,84,693

2016 - 56,53,927

2017 - 59,36,624

2018 - 62,33,445

2019 - 65,45,128