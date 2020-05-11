Migrant workers, people in a fix: Kharge

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday charged that migrant workers and the people are in a fix due to the sudden announcement of lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to DH, he said the Centre should have given one week’s time prior to the lockdown announcement to facilitate the migrant workers and others to travel back home. They would have remained calm if they had reached their native places, he said.

Kharge said the wrong policies of the prime minister had further pushed the migrant labourers to a corner. Some lost their lives no fault. The Union government has neglected the issues of migrant workers. It should ensure adequate food grains to the people of the nation, he

said.