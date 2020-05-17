Migrant workers return from Ballari, Hubballi by Shramik trains

A total of 1,452 migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh left for their hometowns by Shramik Special train, which departed from Ballari on Sunday.

The migrant workers were eking out their livelihood by doing odd jobs in Ballari, Torangal and other parts of the district. These migrants were medically examined at government model higher primary and high schools in Torangal on Friday and Saturday. Certificates were also issued to them. A total of 835 tickets were issued to the passengers. The seat numbers were mentioned on the back of the tickets. The authorities of the district administration and police personnel were directing the passengers to their respective seats. The exercise began at 7 in the morning.

The migrant workers hailed from Agra, Alighar, Azamgarh, Lucknow, Allahabad and various other places in Uttar Pradesh. They were stranded without jobs following nationwide lockdown due to Covid-19 epidemic.

The passengers were provided with biscuit and bread packets, water bottle and also a separate food kit to sustain themselves during the journey. Sanitiser was sprayed on the hands of the passengers as soon as they entered the railway station. The Red Cross distributed masks for them.

On the other hand, another team of 1,450 migrant workers left for their home states by Shramik Special train from Hosapete.

Medical examination was conducted on these passengers at Hosapete and Torangal on Saturday. They were brought to railway station by buses belonging to Jindal company.

Assistant Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif said that the passengers comprised workers from all taluks except Ballari and Siruguppa. He said more number of people had registered their names for journey back home and arrangements would be made for their travel.

Train from Hubballi

As many as 1,446 residents of Uttar Pradesh, who were stranded in Dharwad and neighbouring districts boarded the special train arranged by the the stated government at Hubballi Railway Station on Sunday.

A majority of the passengers of the Sharamik Express were labourers, stranded tourists, students and others. The train left Hubballi at 12:25 pm and is expected to reach Azamghar via Lucknow on May 19.

A second train, with equal number of passengers is expected to travel from Hubballi railway station on May 18. Only those persons who have registered online (on Seva Sindhu portal) are permitted to travel. Tickets for the travel were issued at the bus stand during the medical screening on May 16 by the district administration.

Apart from these two trains, the SWR has readied two more trains to Uttar Pradesh on May 20 and 21. A train to Jarkhand will leave Hubballi on May 19.

The special trains to Katihar in Bihar, scheduled for May 17 and 18 from Hubballi, will now start on May 20 and 21.