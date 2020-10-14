Millionaire Munirathna’s assets see 103% jump in two years

Disqualified legislator Munirathna, the BJP’s candidate for the November 3 Rajarajeshwarinagar bypoll, has more than doubled his assets in two years, according to his election affidavit.

Munirathna filed his nomination papers Wednesday accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, Revenue Minister R Ashoka and others.

Munirathna, a film producer, and his wife Manjula have assets worth Rs 89.13 crore, up from Rs 43.71 crore that he declared in his 2018 election affidavit. He owns many agricultural lands, some of which were purchased as recently as September, August, July and February this year.

In his latest tax filings, Munirathna has shown his income as Rs 52,85,710 and spouse's Rs 12,81,300.

He has also declared that he has three FIRs and five court cases against him. These include cases under the Representation of the People Act, IPC sections on criminal conspiracy, breach of trust, forgery and so on.

He owns 30 vehicles, including those used in the construction sector, worth Rs 1.31 crore.

The total liabilities of Munirathna and his spouse have significantly increased. In 2018, their liabilities stood at Rs 25.65 crore, which has gone up to Rs 46.41 crore.

Munirathna, 56, won the 2013 and 2018 elections from Rajarajeshwarinagar as the Congress candidate. Last year, he was one of the 17 MLAs who were disqualified under the anti-defection law and joined the BJP.

The Congress has fielded Kusuma Hanumantharayappa, 31, who is making her political debut. She has assets worth Rs 2.50 crore and liabilities of about Rs 20 lakh. She filed her nomination papers accompanied by KPCC president DK Shivakumar and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah.

Former minister TB Jayachandra, who is the Congress’ candidate for the November 3 Sira bypoll, and his wife GH Nirmala, own assets worth Rs 22.43 crore. This is a marginal increase from Rs 20.40 crore that he declared in the 2018 polls, which he lost.

Jayachandra also has two FIRs and two court cases against him for defamation. He and his wife have liabilities to the tune of Rs 1.62 crore, and he has GST dues of Rs 1.30 lakh.

The JD(S) candidate Ammajamma, the wife of Sira MLA B Sathyanarayana, whose death necessitated the bypoll, has declared assets worth Rs 5.49 crore and liabilities of 1.01 crore.