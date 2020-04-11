Mine firm donates PPEs

DHNS
DHNS, Chitradurga ,
  • Apr 11 2020, 23:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2020, 23:23 ist

The John Mines company in the city, on Saturday, donated 1,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, worth a total of Rs 15 lakh, for frontline doctors treating Covid-19 cases.

R Praveen Chandra, the proprietor, said, “The doctors are working round the clock in treating the patients. The PPEs are donated under the corporate social responsibility initiative of our Chitradurga and Holalkere units.”

The kits were handed over to deputy commissioner R Vinoth Priya in the presence of district health officer Dr Palaksha and district surgeon Dr Basavarajappa.

