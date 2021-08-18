Minister assures help to Afghans in Karnataka

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra noted that there are about 300 Afghan nationals, including students presently residing in the state

PTI
  • Aug 18 2021, 15:16 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2021, 15:16 ist
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday assured of extending all necessary assistance to the Afghan students studying in the state and to take steps to address their grievances following the political developments in their country.

"The state government will extend all help to those of the students from Afghanistan, studying in Karnataka, in addressing their grievances arising out of the strife, if any, in their nation," Jnanendra told reporters. He noted that there are about 300 Afghan nationals, including students presently residing in the state.

"The state government will interact with the Union Government relating to any issues on extending Visa of the Afghan students residing in Karnataka", the minister said. Following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the students studying in Karnataka grew desperate, fearing for the safety of their relatives back home. 

