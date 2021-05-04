Minister exceeds brief and interferes in state environment authority, irks ministers

Environment and Ecology Minister C P Yogeshwara has waded into a controversy after trying to interfere with the environment clearance process at the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), a body which doesn’t come under his jurisdiction.

Set up by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MOEFCC) under the EIA Notification 2006, the body comes under the direct supervision and monitoring of the central government.

While the MoEFCC directly clears largescale ‘A’ category projects that impact on the environment, the SEIAA has to look into the ‘B’ category projects that are considerably smaller but nevertheless leave a huge environmental impact. A state minister has no role to play in the authority, which is an extension of Union ministry.

However, on April 7, Minister for Environment and Ecology C P Yogeeshwara wrote a letter directing the authority not to hold any meeting till further instructions.

“Ever since I have taken charge, I have received a lot of complaints against the environment clearances... It is unfortunate that some of these complaints have also been raised by the hon’ble members of the Karnataka State Legislature. In lieu of the same, I direct to defer the online meeting of (SEIAA) scheduled on 9th April 2021 till further directions,” the letter said.

Sources said the letter stalled all the projects. “The letter is an attempt at undue interference in the functioning of a body which stands as the gatekeeper. The state minister, let alone MLAs, cannot influence the SEIAA to give clearance for all the destructive projects,” the source said.

The issue has been a sore point for ministers who had held the profile. However, knowing their limitations, they had tried to get things done through soft power.

A retired forest officer said any interference by the minister was misconduct. “Such acts are seen as an attempt to gain something. People in such positions should know their limits. If he has found irregularities, he can write to the Centre and seek an investigation,” he said.

The authority comprises three officials, one deputed by the Union government while senior IFS officers are appointed Member Secretary and member. An expert committee includes 13 members, all nominated due to their political influence.

“The SEIAA and KSPCB have faced several allegations of irregularities. The minister’s intervention will only hurt the image further,” the officer added.

DH reached out to Yogeeshwar for comment but didn’t get a response.