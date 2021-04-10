Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary tests positive for Covid

Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary tests positive for Covid-19

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 10 2021, 17:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2021, 17:51 ist
Kota Srinivas Poojary. Credit: DH File Photo

Minister for Backward Classes and Muzrai, who is also Dakshina Kannada district in charge, Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary has been tested positive for Covid-19.

“I have been admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid. People can contact me over the phone in case of an emergency. All those who have come in contact with me in the last two days should get themselves tested for Covid,” he tweeted.

The minister along with others had taken part in the Dharma Nemotasava held at Kelagina Kunjadi Taravadu house of State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel, on April 8 along with other ministers including Minister K S Eshwarappa, BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh.  

DHO Dr Kishore Kumar said that the district surveillance officer has been asked to take up contact tracing immediately.

Dakshina Kannada
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Karnataka
Kota Srinivas Poojary

