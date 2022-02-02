Minister proposes, RGUHS disposes: MBBS exam to proceed as per schedule in Karnataka

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) has decided to go by the examination schedule despite a letter from the Health and Medical Education Minister directing to defer the examination.

The examinations for the fInal year MBBS courses were scheduled to be held from 22nd February and the students have been demanding postponement of the same citing loss of academic days due to lockdown and pandemic restrictions. Following multiple requests from the student community, the minister had even written to the RGUHS and posted the same letter on social media on Tuesday.

However, the RGUHS in a circular issued on Tuesday said, “There is no change in the final year MBBS Examination schedule and also the exams will commence as per the schedule from 22 Feb 2022.”

Earlier in the day, minister Dr K Sudhakar had tweeted, “Considering the plight of MBBS students, I have written to the Vice Chancellor of RGUHS to consider postponement of final year MBBS exams scheduled from February 22 and reschedule the examination by providing sufficient time for preparation."

But RGUHS officials told DH that they have discussed the matter with the minister before issuing a circular on Tuesday. The circular further read, “Considering NMC advisory, NEET PG tentative dates and RGUHS convocation schedule, the MBBS course examinations dates are fixed after consultation of principals of the affiliated all Medical colleges principals and even other courses examinations of the university have also been scheduled.

Further to inform the gap of two days between most papers has also been given for the first time. The other states and most deemed universities either completed already or scheduled exams during the same time. Hence there is no change in the final exams."

Watch latest videos by DH here: