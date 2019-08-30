Minister proposes uniform land price for industries

In the wake of economic slowdown, Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar on Friday pitched for uniformity in land rates as an 'ease of doing business' measure to help small scale industries.

Shettar, who reviewed the Commerce & Industries department, asked officials to study what Maharashtra, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh had done on this front.

Also, in order to encourage investments outside the crowded Bengaluru, Shettar directed the officials to come out with clear guidelines on allotment of industrial land in other districts.

Shettar noted that the several small industries in the State faced crisis. "Stringent rules and uncertain (economic) atmosphere have forced investors to hesitate in funding new small industries," he said, adding that the industry was largely hit due to land-related issues.

Stipulating different rates for different industries, he opined that it was unscientific and that the land rates should be based on its location, he said.

"Rules should ease process of investment for those willing to fund industries in the state," he said. "Rather than limiting industries to Bengaluru alone, investments should also flow to other districts," he said, and directed the officials to simplify rules for the process.

The former chief minister said there was a conducive atmosphere for industries in North Karnataka. Efforts should be made to attract industries in those parts of the State, he said.