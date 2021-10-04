R Ashoka performs 'pinda pradhana' for Covid-19 victims

Minister R Ashoka performs mass 'pinda pradhana' for Covid-19 victims in Srirangapatna

DHNS
DHNS, Mandya,
  • Oct 04 2021, 14:34 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2021, 14:34 ist
Revenue Minister R Ashoka at Gosai ghat in Srirangapatna. Credit: Special Arrangement

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashok performed mass 'Pinda pradhana' ritual for those who died of Covid-19 at Gosai ghat in Srirangapatna on Monday. 

It may be mentioned that he had immersed the ashes of more than a thousand unclaimed people, who had succumbed to Covid-19 during the second wave. 

With 'pitru paksha' being observed during the month of September, the Minister conducted the ritual. 

Priest Bhanuprakash Sharma and team conducted the rituals at a programme organised by the district administration on the banks of River Cauvery at Gosai ghat. 

Deputy Commissioner S Aswathi was also present. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Karnataka
srirangapatna
R Ashoka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Revisiting the past wasn't hard: Mahesh on 'Breakpoint'

Revisiting the past wasn't hard: Mahesh on 'Breakpoint'

Madhya Pradesh: 57-yr-old elephant gives birth to calf

Madhya Pradesh: 57-yr-old elephant gives birth to calf

Key personalities named in Pandora Papers exposé

Key personalities named in Pandora Papers exposé

‘Major’ oil spill off California coast threatens fauna

‘Major’ oil spill off California coast threatens fauna

Tobacco consumption on the rise in rural women: Report

Tobacco consumption on the rise in rural women: Report

 