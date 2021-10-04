Minister R Ashoka performs mass 'pinda pradhana' for Covid-19 victims in Srirangapatna

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashok performed mass 'Pinda pradhana' ritual for those who died of Covid-19 at Gosai ghat in Srirangapatna on Monday.

It may be mentioned that he had immersed the ashes of more than a thousand unclaimed people, who had succumbed to Covid-19 during the second wave.

With 'pitru paksha' being observed during the month of September, the Minister conducted the ritual.

Priest Bhanuprakash Sharma and team conducted the rituals at a programme organised by the district administration on the banks of River Cauvery at Gosai ghat.

Deputy Commissioner S Aswathi was also present.

