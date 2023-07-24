Minister vows to recover usurped govt lands in B'luru, rest of state

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has sought a report on officers involved in the grabbing of government lands in Bengaluru and other parts of the state.

"Land sharks have grabbed government lands in Bengaluru and other parts of the state through records having their names. The government is committed to recovering these lands," Gowda said in a statement, calling for "serious and effective" steps.

The minister has given his principal secretary one month to submit a report on the illegalities along with details of officers involved. Also, officers have been directed to recover usurped government lands.

Gowda listed out several instances of precious government assets targeted by land grabbers in Yelahanka taluk and other parts of Bengaluru.

According to the minister, 5.09 acres of land on survey number 3 in Navaratna Agrahara worth Rs 25 crore is now with private persons due to "wrong reports" that were given in their favour.

In Hunsemaranahalli, survey number 179 (13 acres) worth Rs 120 crore is now with private individuals, though the land is in government's possession, Gowda said.

At Kadaganahalli, an acre of land on survey number 23 worth Rs 6 crore is with private people.

In Kuduregere, 1.3 acres (survey number 55) and 7.05 acres (survey number 59) worth Rs 25 crore were granted to the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation (RGHC). But it was given to private people.

Two acres of land (survey number 28) worth Rs 20 crore in Kattigenahalli is with private people.

There is information that plans are afoot to grab four acres valued at Rs 40 crore meant for RGHC.

Gowda said there are allegations of attempts being made to grab 2.12 acres of land worth Rs 22 crore on survey number 42 in Tirumenahalli.

In Jala Hobli of Baiyappanahalli, 23.2 acres of land on survey number 80 has been allotted to RGHC, of which 10 acres is rocky land and 2.2 acres is in the name of private persons as per the 'pahani'. Attempts are being made to grab another three acres, Gowda said.

"How did such valuable government lands fall in private hands? Is is possible to give away lands to those who never held possession? Are the documents genuine? Were wrong reports given deliberately? The principal secretary has been asked to dig out information," Gowda stated.