Minister warns touts doing rounds of KIADB offices

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 23 2023, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 03:26 ist
M B Patil. Credit: DH Photo

Industries Minister M B Patil on Sunday warned that stringent action would be taken against government officers and staff, if they were found to be hand in glove with touts in various offices of the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB). 

In a statement, the minister said that it had been observed that some persons were seen loitering around the KIADB main office and zonal offices in the state, claiming to be agents and middlemen.

“We will act sternly against such elements if they are seen in the vicinity of these offices,” he said.

The statement said that a circular had been issued to this effect.

“Persons entitled to seek compensation for losing their land, those who have been allotted plots or their authorised legal representatives can directly submit their applications or grievances to the officers concerned. People’s cooperation is sought in this regard. They are requested not to encourage middlemen or agents,” it said.

KIADB offices have been directed to display the circular compulsorily on the notice board so as to create awareness among the public.

Karnataka
M B Patil
KIADB

