Minor girl, youth killed in Bagalkot over intercaste affair

In a suspected case of “honour killing”, a minor girl and her boyfriend were killed in Bevinamatti village of Bagalkot district.

The father of the 17-year-old girl is the prime accused in the case. The crime was committed on September 30 but came to light recently.

According to police, the girl belonged to Kuruba caste while the boy, Vishwanath Nelagi, was from the Valmiki community. The couple had plans to marry.

Parasappa Karadi, the father of the girl, was opposed to the relationship. A panchayat was held and the boy was sent to Kasaragod. However, the relationship continued.

Superintendent of Police Jayaprakash said Parasappa and relatives hatched a plan to finish off both.

On the pretext of getting them married, they asked the girl to inform Vishwanath to come to Nargund on September 30. He was taken towards Almatti by a vehicle while the girl was brought in another vehicle.

En route, the girl was strangled to death. Vishwanath was crushed to death with a stone.

The bodies were stripped and thrown into River Krishna between Almatti and Hungund. Their clothes were set on fire near Sangama Cross, the SP said. On October 7, Parasappa lodged a missing complaint of his daughter.

The murder came to light after a thorough investigation. Three men have been arrested in the case while Parasappa and four others are absconding.