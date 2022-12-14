Minor raped in Karnataka's Hassan, 3 arrested

Hassan police have arrested three persons in connection with an alleged rape on a minor girl.

The incident, in a village of Sakleshpur taluk, came to light after the girl was found pregnant.

The three involved in the sexual assault have been arrested. The girl has been shifted to a children's home. A case has been registered in Sakleshpur Rural Police Station.

According to the 14-year-old girl, she had accompanied her parents to the village, who were labourers.

The plantation owner and his two accomplices had raped her, she alleged. The girl's parents who observed the changes in the girl's body took her for a medical check-up, the doctors informed that she was pregnant. Upon questioning, the girl disclosed the incident.