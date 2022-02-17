Minorities institutions challenge Karnataka govt order on uniform, hijab

The Karnataka State Minorities Educational Institutions Managements Federation has filed a petition challenging the February 5, 2022 government order (GO) relating to dress code/uniform and interpretation on wearing hijab.

The petition prays for a direction to the government not to interfere with the minority educational institutions.

During the hearing on a batch of petitions challenging dress code/uniform and restriction on wearing hijab in classroom before the three-judge full bench, the counsel for the petitioners mentioned that the petition was filed on Thursday.

The bench said that it will take up the petition on Friday, if all the office objections are removed.

Fundamental right

The petition claimed that it has been held by various high courts as well as the Supreme Court that the minorities educational institutions have a fundamental right guaranteed under Article 30 of the Constitution.

The petition said that the February 5 GO relies upon section 133 (2) of Karnataka Education Act, 1983, and stipulates that students in all government schools should compulsorily wear uniforms prescribed by the government and private school managements should prescribe uniforms in their schools.

Also read: Karnataka government order says no to hijab, saffron shawls in minority institutions

The order further states that as far as pre-university colleges are concerned, the college development committee (CDC) will prescribe uniform/dress code.

The petitioners contended that the GO is contrary to the decisions of various high courts as well as the Apex Court as far as the aided and unaided minority educational institutions are concerned and also violative of Article 29 and 30 of the Constitution.

The petitioners added that section 141 of the Karnataka Education Act states that nothing in the Act or the rules shall apply to any minority educational institutions in view of the rights guaranteed under Article 30 of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, the full bench dismissed a PIL filed by Mohammed Arif Jameel, a Bengaluru-based RTI and social activist, as not maintainable.

During the hearing, the bench pointed out to the counsel for the petitioner that various clauses under rule 14 of High Court of Karnataka PIL rules, 2018, have not been complied with.

The petitioner had claimed that the Hijab ban violated fundamental rights and also the charter of universal declaration of human rights.

Check out DH's latest videos: