MLA Abbayya's gunman carry his shoe, photo goes viral

Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram Leather Industries Development Corporation Ltd (Lidkar) Chairman Prasad Abbayya landed in a controversy after videos and photos of his official gunman carrying his ‘costly leather shoe’ went viral on social media.

However, on Monday speaking to media persons, Abbayya claimed innocence and said that he was not aware as to who had carried his shoe, as he was ‘engrossed’ in rain relief work in Old Hubballi.

The viral incident is said to have taken place on Sunday when the MLA of Hubballi-Dharwad East visited his constituency to take stock of the damage caused due to heavy rain. Initially, Abbayya was reluctant to get down from his car and visit the inundated areas, as he was wearing a costly leather shoe.

The residents insisted that he visit their houses and provide them with relief. They also provided them with alternate footwear.

“I took off the costly leather shoes myself. Before I could keep it safe, the local corporator, who considers me as her brother tried to take it. But I refused to give. In the rush and noise, someone from behind took the shoes. I was not aware who took it,” he said and claimed that he was the last person to force his gunman to lift his shoe.

Residents who were present during the incident charged that MLA was very much reluctant to get down from the car fearing his shoe would get spoilt. “We have such kind of MLAs,” said Bhanu Shaik, a resident of Aralikatti Oni in Old Hubballi.