MLC Harish Kumar, MLA Suresh test positive for Covid-19

Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Apr 18 2021, 21:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2021, 21:59 ist
MLC and District Congress Committee President K Harish Kumar tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

The MLC is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru. Harish Kumar had campaigned for assembly elections in Kerala and by-election in Basavakalyana.

After he returned from the campaign, he felt exhausted and got himself admitted to the hospital on April 16. The test in the hospital has confirmed the infection.

Meanwhile, D S Suresh, Tarikere MLA from Chikkamagaluru district has also tested positive. He has appealed to all those who had come in contact with him in the recent past to get themselves tested.

The MLA has also urged the public to wear masks and maintain social distancing as a precautionary measure to check the spread of Covid-19.

