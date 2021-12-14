MLC polls: Counting of votes delayed by two hours in Shivamogga

The commencement of counting of votes polled in the elections to Shivamogga local authorities constituency comprising three taluks of Davangere district was delayed by two hours at Sahyadri arts college in the city on Tuesday.
The electoral staff took nearly two hours to open ballot boxes of 365 polling booths and to start the counting of votes. It was slated to begin at 8:00 am but started at 10:00 am.
BJP candidate DS Arun, Congress nominee and incumbent MLC R Prasanna Kumar, JD(U)candidate Shashikumar BK and independent candidate Raju are in the fray.
