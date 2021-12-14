MLC polls: Suraj Revanna wins Hassan segment

MLC polls: JD(S) candidate Suraj Revanna wins Hassan segment

Gayathri V Raj
  • Dec 14 2021, 12:03 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2021, 12:03 ist
Suraj is the son of MLA H D Revanna and grandson of JD(S) supremo and Rajya Sabha MP H D Deve Gowda. Credit: Facebook/surajB055

Suraj Revanna has been announced the winner for the MLC elections from the Hassan segment on Tuesday.

Suraj, son of MLA H D Revanna and grandson of JD(S) supremo and Rajya Sabha MP H D Deve Gowda won with a margin of 1,533 votes. He secured 2,281 votes.

His opponents – Congress candidate M Shankar got 748 votes while BJP candidate H M Vishwanath secured 421 votes.

A total of 103 votes were declared invalid.

