MLC polls: JD(S) candidate Suraj Revanna wins Hassan segment

Suraj Revanna has been announced the winner for the MLC elections from the Hassan segment on Tuesday.
Suraj, son of MLA H D Revanna and grandson of JD(S) supremo and Rajya Sabha MP H D Deve Gowda won with a margin of 1,533 votes. He secured 2,281 votes.
His opponents – Congress candidate M Shankar got 748 votes while BJP candidate H M Vishwanath secured 421 votes.
A total of 103 votes were declared invalid.
