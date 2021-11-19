MLC polls: Some old, some new faces in BJP list

The BJP on Friday announced the list of candidates for the upcoming Legislative Council polls from local body constituencies.

The list includes incumbent MLC and chief whip Mahantesh Kavatagimath, who is seeking election for the third time from Belagavi local bodies constituency.

Backward Classes Welfare minister and leader of the house in the Council Kota Srinivas Poojary is fielded from Dakshina Kannada, while Deputy Chairman of the Council MK Pranesh will contest from Chikkamagaluru.

Another MLC Pradeep Shettar, brother of former CM Jagadish Shettar has retained his candidature from Dharwad.

DS Arun, son of former Council chairman DH Shivashanakarmurthy is fielded from Shivamogga local bodies segment, whereas former MLA Prakash Khandre, who shifted loyalties back to BJP from the JD(S) ahead of Basavakalyan elections earlier year, will contest from Bidar.

Suja Kushalappa, whose nomination was rejected in 2015 - due to which his brother Sunil Subramani contested and won from Kodagu - is the candidate this time. Suja is the elder brother of Madikeri MLA Appacchu Ranjan.

Other candidates from BJP are BG Patil (Gulbarga), KS Naveen (Chitradurga), Raghu Koutilya (Mysuru), Vishwanath (Hassan), Ganapathi Ulvekar (Uttara Kannada), HS Gopinath Reddy (Bengaluru), Manju KR Pete (Mandya), KN Venugopal (Kolar), Vishwanath A Banahatti (Raichur), BM Narayanaswamy (Bengaluru Rural), YM Satish (Bellary), N Lokesh (Tumakuru) and PH Pujar (Bijapur).

