MLCs demand crack down on drug peddlers in Bengaluru

Raising voice against the thriving drug racket across Bengaluru, members of both the ruling and opposition parties in the Upper House of the state legislature on Monday appealed to the state government to crack down on the peddlers besides strengthening the NDPS act.

The leaders also advised the government to launch a campaign aimed at putting an end to the drug menace in Bengaluru. The members collectively drew the attention of the state government about the latest modus operandi of the peddlers, including delivery of drugs using mobile apps, and food delivery executives. Leaders cutting across the party lines, demanded the implementation of compulsory moral education in the curriculum at schools and colleges.

BJP MLC Bharati Shetty urged the government to educate the children about the side effects of drug abuse. “It is of no use if we discuss the issue without implementing a moral education period at the schools and colleges,” she said.

The leaders also vented their ire against some of the police personnel over their alleged involvement in helping the peddlers.

Replying to the debate, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra appealed to the members not to generalise the police involvement. “It is inappropriate to judge all the police as the same. There have been several officers and personnel who have been honest, upright and efficient,” the minister pointed. “In case, any dance bar or hookah bar active in any jurisdiction of the city, the jurisdictional station officers will be held responsible,” the minister said.

Check out the latest videos from DH: