MLCs must uphold values of Upper House, says Karnataka CM

Of late, the relevance of the Legislative Council is often questioned in various quarters. However, the Upper House value-adds to the decisions taken in the Assembly, by adding new dimensions to discussions, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday.

He was speaking at the farewell function of the 25 MLCs who retired. Elections for their vacancies were held in December.

Recalling that he began his political career as an MLC, Bommai said he had learnt a lot by being a member of the Legislative Council. “Several Bills got a new direction owing to discussions in the Council. I remember several such instances when it comes to education where the Bills have been discussed at length. The Council is a place where burning issues are discussed as many experts from various fields are members of the House,” he said.

However, amid concerns about the relevance of the Upper House, it’s also imperative that the Council members work towards upholding the values, he added.

