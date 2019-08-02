MNC staffer in soup over upskirt clips

The vice president of Goldman Sachs, a multinational investment bank and financial services company, has filed a sexual harassment complaint against an employee at their Bengaluru branch after he was caught red-handed filming objectionable videos of women employees at their office premises over several months.

The accused, identified as Akash Sukla, has been suspended after the company seized his mobile phone and laptop after an internal inquiry.

In her complaint to the Jeevan Bima Nagar police, the VP, Deepika Banerjee, stated that Sukla had been filming women employees at the company’s cafeteria since December 1, 2018 till April 16, 2019, when he was caught red-handed by a few employees. Sukla was found filming upskirt videos of women employees sitting in the cafeteria using his mobile phone. The company then held a detailed internal inquiry and found Sukla guilty. By then, Sukla also admitted his guilt.

When the company made inquiries with women employees, a few of them came forward suspecting Sukla could have filmed them too. Based on their statements, Banerjee filed a police complaint against Sukla at the Jeevan Bima Nagar police.

The police said they have traced the culprit to Ahmedabad, but are yet to arrest him. Soon after his suspension, Sukla left the city, the police added. The police have booked him under IPC sections 354-D — stalking, 354-C voyeurism and 354 — sexual harassment/outraging the modesty of

women.

In a statement, Edward Naylor, managing director, Head of Corporate Communications, Asia Pacific, Goldman Sachs, said: “I can confirm that yesterday we filed with the Bengaluru police a criminal complaint against an employee. We are not in a position to provide any further details at this time.”