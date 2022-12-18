Mobiles disturbing sanctity of temples, ban them: Karnataka priests

In a bid to "preserve the purity and sanctity of the sites of worship", Karnataka priests have appealed to the state government to prohibit mobile phone usage in temples.

As per a Times of India report, the Federation of Hindu Temples' Priests in Karnataka on Saturday issued a memorandum to minister for religious endowments (muzrai) Shashikala Jolle to impose the ban.

While banning of mobile phone usage inside the sanctum-sanctorum is already being enforced in a few Karnataka temples; the Federation of All Karnataka Hindu Temples' Archakas, Agamikas and Upadhivanta is now demanding a complete ban of mobiles in all temples governed by the muzrai department.

Citing instances where mobile phones and lewd ringtones disturbed the sanctity of temples, chief secretary of the federation KSN Dixit said, "People usually come to temples seeking peace and to sit in absolute silence. While we will be offering prayers in a peaceful environment, vulgar ringtones not only spoil the atmosphere but often lead to arguments, disturbing the general mood."

The federation also showed concern over temples' security saying mobile phone users take pictures of the offering box the jewellery of the deities.

DH could not independently verify the report.

Dixit further added that several people have been caught clicking pictures of women and kids and playing songs loudly while we hymns and shlokas are being recited. "All this sends out misconceptions among the devotees and affects the belief of theists," he said, adding that devotees can deposit the phones at the safety locker at the entrance of the temple.

The minister assured that the matter will be taken under advisement.

Two weeks ago, the Madras High Court had barred devotees from using mobile phones inside temples across Tamil Nadu in order to maintain "purity and sanctity" of places of worship.