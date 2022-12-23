Mock drills in Karnataka govt hospitals on December 27

Nina C George
Nina C George, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 23 2022, 21:58 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2022, 22:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Mock drills will be conducted in all the government hospitals in the state on December 27, said Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

This is to ensure that all infrastructure set up in the hospitals during the previous Covid waves, including oxygen plants and oxygen generators, are ready for use.

The mock drill is as per directions from Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, in a meeting that he held with health ministers of all states on Friday.

Dr Sudhakar said in a press release that Karnataka has stock of eight to 10 lakh Covid vaccines. He requested the public to be vigilant and to take booster doses as soon as possible.

"Booster dose will be given to senior citizens on priority. Positive cases will be sent for compulsory genomic sequencing to track new variants," he said, adding it is better if the public postpone organising celebrations where a lot of people are likely to gather.

Karnataka
Hosptial
Healthcare
Coronavirus
Covid-19

