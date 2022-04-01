Modi govt implementing seer's teachings on ground: Shah

The Narendra Modi-led government is treading on the path shown by the late Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga Mutt here by implementing ‘Trividha Dasoha’ offering free food, education and shelter, Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah said on Friday.

Hailing the services of the pontiff, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 111 after serving the Lingayat Mutt for 88 years, Shah said feeding 10,000 children everyday, imparting free education to them and giving them shelter could be achieved by a ‘Karma Yogi’, which the Swamiji was.

“No one in this Mutt goes hungry. Every day 10,000 children from every section of the society get food, education and shelter,” Shah said while participating in the 115th birth anniversary of Shivakumara Swamiji.

“The BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre has implemented the principles of Shivakumara Swamiji on ground. We are giving five kg rice, given a new dimension to education through the new National Education Policy where anyone can get technical and medical education in their own language and gave roof to three crore people in seven years,” Shah said.

Quoting former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee who had said ‘Ganga in the north and Siddaganga in the south’, Shah said taking a holy dip in the Ganga absolves sins of many past lives whereas visiting Siddaganga paves way for leading a virtuous life.

