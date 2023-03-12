Modi holds massive road show in Mandya in bid to woo Vokkaliga bastion

Modi holds road show in Mandya in bid to woo Vokkaligas

Modi is visiting Mandya, a Vokkaliga bastion, where the BJP plays second fiddle to the JD(S) and the Congress

T R Sathish Kumar
T R Sathish Kumar, DHNS, Gejjalagere ,
  • updated: Mar 12 2023, 12:49 ist
Narendra Modi attends a road show in Mandya. Credit: Special Arrangement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his first visit to poll-bound Karnataka's Mandya on Sunday, held a massive road show as huge crowds cheered him on.

The road show, spanning around 1.8 km--from Inspection Bunglow to Nanda Talkies--is the Prime Minister's first in the Old Mysuru region.

Modi is visiting Mandya, a Vokkaliga bastion, where the BJP plays second fiddle to the JD(S) and the Congress. This visit is intended to strengthen the BJP in the Old Mysuru region.

He was in Mandya for the inauguration of the 117-km Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway laid at an estimated cost of Rs 8,480 crore, at Gejjalagere Colony of Maddur taluk, in Mandya district, on Sunday.

He also laid the foundation stone for the 93-km Mysuru-Kushalnagar four lane highway at an estimated cost of Rs 4,130 on the occasion.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Mandya
Narendra Modi
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

