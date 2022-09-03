Modi pushes vikas plank, more trips to Karnataka likely

Prime Minister Narendra Modi huddled with a core group of BJP leaders on Friday to take stock of development and welfare works, while expressing readiness to come more frequently to Karnataka, which faces Assembly elections in about eight months.

Modi attended the 13-member BJP core committee's meeting on the sidelines of a massive public event at Mangaluru where he flagged off projects worth Rs 3,800 crore and hailed the "double engine government" in Karnataka.

Modi's meeting with the core group lasted nearly 30 minutes.

According to sources, Modi asked party leaders to draw up an itinerary for region-wise rallies that he said he would attend. Modi's assurance to be more visible in poll-bound Karnataka comes days after BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa requested him to come to the state "at least once a month" to help swing popular opinion in favour of the BJP.

Modi is said to have pointed out that the 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' slogan has "resonance" with citizens. Apparently, Modi expressed confidence that the public is still in favour of the BJP. "He was pleased with the turnout at the Mangaluru event. He said such a huge crowd for a government programme was a good sign," a source said.

People will rally behind the party if it contests elections on the 'development' plank, Modi is learnt to have underlined, asking party leaders to ensure government schemes reached the targeted beneficiaries.

BJP vice-president Nirmal Kumar Surana said Modi attended the core committee meeting at the request of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and party president Nalin Kumar Kateel.

"He sought details on the implementation of various Union government schemes. He gave suggestions after patiently listening to the CM, state president and other core committee members on matters related to administration and party organisation," Surana said, adding that the party would like Modi to give more time to Karnataka going forward.

Modi also directed BJP leaders to keep party workers motivated and not to ignore the karyakartas, according to sources. Bommai is said to heaved a sigh of relief that the Mangaluru event would help the BJP regain confidence in the coastal region after the July 26 murder of Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru, which had sparked outrage from the party's cadre.

Also, in a significant gesture, Modi is said to have personally invited Yediyurappa to attend the public event.