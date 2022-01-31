Mohammed Haris Nalapad takes charge as Youth Congress president

Mohammed Haris Nalapad takes charge as Youth Cong prez

Nalapad said a formal event to mark the start of his tenure as KPYCC president will be held at the Congress’ office

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 31 2022, 22:28 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2022, 22:38 ist
Mohammed Haris Nalapad. Credit: DH File photo

Mohammed Haris Nalapad took charge as Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee (KPYCC) president on Monday. He has replaced Raksha Ramaiah.

He inaugurated his office with rituals as per Hindu, Muslim and Christian customs. 

Speaking to reporters, Nalapad said a formal event to mark the start of his tenure as KPYCC president will be held at the Congress’ office on February 10. “I requested Raksha Ramaiah and assumed office today, instead of starting from February 1,” he said. 

Mohammed’s father and Shantinagar MLA N A Haris said he will be happy if his son can attract more youth to the Congress and strengthen the party. “There shouldn’t be any groupism. I am confident Nalapad will do this,” he said. 

In the January 2021 KPYCC presidential election, Nalapad secured more votes (64,203) than Ramaiah (57,271). Still, Ramaiah was declared the winner while Nalapad was disqualified because of the 2018 assault case. The Congress said Ramaiah will be president till January 31, after which Nalapad will take over. 

Mohammed Haris Nalapad
Congress
Youth Congress
Karnataka

