Monkeypox: Health department ups surveillance

Monkeypox: Health department ups surveillance

The district officials have also been instructed to ensure that at least two beds in every district hospital are reserved to isolate suspected or confirmed cases

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 22 2022, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2022, 05:25 ist
Representative Image. Credit: IANS Photo

The health department has enhanced monkeypox surveillance in the state following detection of the second case from Kerala.

In a circular issued by the directorate of health and family welfare services, on the advice of the Technical Advisory Committee, all the district health officers have been instructed to keep strict vigil at the entry points. All the officials should be trained on contract tracing and surveillance activities.

Further, suspected cases at point of entry should be screened and tested through both hospital-based surveillance and targeted surveillance. The confirmed cases are to be isolated for at least 21 days.

The district officials have also been instructed to ensure that at least two beds in every district hospital are reserved to isolate suspected or confirmed cases.

The circular also directs officials to take up awareness programmes, especially for healthcare workers and workers at skincare and paediatric OPDs to communicate the risks of the disease.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Monkeypox
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

Elton John and his enduring soft-rock legacy

Elton John and his enduring soft-rock legacy

Eating in the dark

Eating in the dark

UAE accounts for 15% of India’s gems, jewellery export

UAE accounts for 15% of India’s gems, jewellery export

Brain-dead Belagavi youth gives new lease of life to 4

Brain-dead Belagavi youth gives new lease of life to 4

Domino's India may shift business from Zomato, Swiggy

Domino's India may shift business from Zomato, Swiggy

Exclusive | Filmmaker V Manohar on 25 years of 'O Mallige'

Exclusive | Filmmaker V Manohar on 25 years of 'O Mallige'

National Film Awards 2020: Full list of who won what

National Film Awards 2020: Full list of who won what

 