Monkeypox: Health department ups surveillance

The health department has enhanced monkeypox surveillance in the state following detection of the second case from Kerala.

In a circular issued by the directorate of health and family welfare services, on the advice of the Technical Advisory Committee, all the district health officers have been instructed to keep strict vigil at the entry points. All the officials should be trained on contract tracing and surveillance activities.

Further, suspected cases at point of entry should be screened and tested through both hospital-based surveillance and targeted surveillance. The confirmed cases are to be isolated for at least 21 days.

The district officials have also been instructed to ensure that at least two beds in every district hospital are reserved to isolate suspected or confirmed cases.

The circular also directs officials to take up awareness programmes, especially for healthcare workers and workers at skincare and paediatric OPDs to communicate the risks of the disease.