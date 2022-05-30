Monsoon arrives early in Kerala, to reach Karnataka by June 2

The southwest monsoon arrived in Kerala on Sunday, three days ahead of schedule, and is likely to reach parts of Karnataka by June 2 in what is forecast to be a normal four-month-long rainy season.

Isolated heavy rainfall occurred over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Bihar, data recorded by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) at 8.30 am on Sunday showed. At least 10 of the 14 weather stations in Kerala and one station in Lakshadweep received 2.5 mm or more rainfall, fulfilling a key criterion for the onset of the southwest monsoon, an IMD official said.

Conditions are favourable for the advance of southwest monsoon into parts of Karnataka and elsewhere in the next three to four days, as per the IMD data.

The monsoon’s usual date of arrival is June 1 in Kerala and June 5 in Karnataka. With Kerala getting an early start, Karnataka will likely follow suit, said A Prasad, Scientist-D at the IMD’s meteorological centre in Bengaluru.

Southern parts of coastal and South Interior Karnataka, specifically the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Shivamogga, Kodagu, Ramanagara and Bengaluru, will be the first to welcome the monsoon, Prasad explained.

The weatherman issued a heavy rainfall warning for these districts on June 2, saying they could receive 7-12 cm of rainfall that day.

By June 10, the monsoon will set in over the entire state, he added. While the monsoon in Karnataka will be slightly normal in June, the wettest months of the monsoon for the state will be July to September, according to Prasad.

Across the country, it’s going to be a normal monsoon, said Rajendra Kumar Jenamani, Scientist, IMD, Delhi.

India is forecast to get 96% of the long period average (LPA) rainfall of 88 cm. A good monsoon is crucial for India’s economy because it delivers 70% of India’s annual rainfall, which is important to irrigate farmlands. The yield of rice, wheat, pulses and other food crops depends on a good monsoon.