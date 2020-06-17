Monsoon gathers steam in coastal districts, Malnad

Four low-lying barrage- cum-bridges across Vedganga and Doodhganga rivers, the tributaries of River Krishna, in Chikkodi and Nippani taluks of Belagavi district, are submerged following incessant rainfall in the catchments of both rivers and in Konkan region of Maharashtra.

The inflows into Krishna river at Kallol barrage clocked at 26,000 cusecs. This includes 11,000 cusecs of Vedganga and Doodhganga.

Two barrage-cum-bridges across Doodhganga Malikwad-Dattawad and Karadga-Bhoj are submerged. Two more barrages across swollen Vedganga Bhojwadi-Kunnur and Akkol-Sidnal are also under water.

However, the movement of people and vehicles in the region has not been affected as there are alternative roads.

Several parts of Belagavi district, including Belagavi city, Khanapur, Nippani, Harogeri, MK Hubballi, Saundatti, have received moderate to heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours.

With Mahadayi river and Banduri nala in spate, road connectivity in some villages of Bhimgad wildlife sanctuary in Khanapur taluk was affected on Wednesday.

Power outages were reported from several villages including Londa, Jamboti and surrounding areas.

Kanakumbi, the birth place of Malaprabha river - the lifeline of Belagavi, Dharwad and Bagalkot districts - has experienced 16.8 cm of rain.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon has intensified in coastal and Malnad districts. Coastal districts, in particular, is witnessing heavy rainfall.

Heavy showers over the past 24 hours have inundated the low-lying areas and major roads in Karwar. Motorists had a tough time in negotiating the flooded roads.

Sirsi and Yellapur taluks also witnessed sharp showers. Inflows into Supa and Kadra reservoirs have increased. The water level at Supa on Wednesday stood at 530.11 metres (full reservoir level (FRL) of Supa 564 metres).

Ankola has received 16 cm of rain in the last 24 hours (ending 8 am on Wednesday). Karwar town recorded 14.4 cm, Honnavar 12.2 cm and Bhatkal 11.8 cm.

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts have been experiencing intermittent showers in the past two days.

Mangaluru city has recorded a whopping 11.6 cm of rain on Wednesday. Bantwal and Belthangady taluks have registered 7 cm.

Udupi district also witnessed heavy showers, coupled with gusty winds, on Wednesday. Mud collapse had stalled traffic on Avaralu Mattu Road in Baindoor taluk. Several houses have suffered partial damages in the rain in Kaup, Kundapur and Baindoor taluks.

Kalaburagi and Bidar districts received spells of mild to moderate rain on Wednesday.