Monsoon in Karnataka in a day or two

The southwest monsoon will set over coastal areas of Karnataka in a day or two as conditions favour the normal progress of seasonal wind.

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre director GS Srinivasa Reddy said Monday that the depression in the Arabian Sea would help in the normal onset of monsoon this year.

While rainfall in the state will be normal in the first two weeks, extended forecast models indicate a dry spell in the last two weeks of June. "There are encouraging signs for a good monsoon this year. Compared to low probabilities of normal rainfall in the last few years, this year there is high probability of 80 per cent. Forecasts indicate good rainfall in the month of July and August, too," Reddy said.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, monsoon enters Karnataka in the first week of June and covers the entire state by June 10.

In 2019, the onset of monsoon was delayed by around two weeks as it entered coastal Karnataka on June 14.