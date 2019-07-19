Monsoon picks up pace, heavy rain to lash Kodagu, DK

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a ‘Red Alert’ for Kodagu, forecasting heavy rains for the next three to four days, a sign that the southwest monsoon, which has been tepid so far, has begun to gain momentum over coastal and south-interior Karnataka.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has also issued an alert, warning about heavy rains across coastal districts in the next four days.

According to the IMD forecast, the hilly district may receive 200 mm rainfall during ‘Red Alert’ days.

Speaking to DH, Sundar Metri, Director, IMD Bengaluru, said Uttara Kannada will receive heavy rain accompanied by strong winds from Friday night itself.

“The heavy rains will continue in other districts starting from Saturday. Through the district administration, we have advised fishermen not to venture into the sea as there will be low visibility and high tide,” he said.

The heavy rains are attributed to the shear zone of monsoon turbulence characterised by rapid change in wind velocity or direction presaging an active phase of southwest monsoon.

“Under the influence of shear zone and strong winds at lower levels, active to vigorous monsoon condition with widespread very heavy rainfall will occur over coastal and south interior Karnataka,” IMD forecast said.

“While it rained lightly all day in Madikeri, moderate rainfall was witnessed in Napoklu, Bhagamandala, Talacauvery, Suntikoppa, Cherambane and other places of South Kodagu. All the tourists visiting the district have been alerted about the heavy rains,” said an official attached with the Kodagu district administration.

In less than 24 hours since Thursday, Bhagamandala received about 47 mm rainfall, followed Napoklu with 32 mm, Madikeri 32 mm and Balele 23 mm rainfall.

The Dakshina Kannada district administration has already declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Saturday. People living in low-lying areas and places close to the sea have been warned about the likely flood situation.