Moon, military feats to come alive on Dasara

India’s moon and military exploits will take centre stage this Dasara, as tableaux featuring the achievements of the nation will move along with the Jamboo Savari on Vijayadashami day on October 8.

Models on India’s surgical strike against Pakistan and Chandrayaan 2 mission, created by the Dasara tableaux sub-committee, are bound to grab eyeballs. Major projects of the state such as the Yettinahole drinking water scheme and the 10-lane highway between Mysuru and Bengaluru will be the other attractions.

At present, 36 tableaux have been finalised and are getting ready. A few of these tableaux are getting ready at the APMC yard in the city.

The respective zilla panchayats have been assigned to make the tableaux.

Apart from 30 ZPs, the Department of Information and Public Relations, All India Institute of Speech and Hearing and Cauvery Neeravari Nigam are coming out with exclusive designs.

Tableaux of Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) train, ‘Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik’ (UDAN), a regional air connectivity scheme, 10-lane highway and a model of ‘Aane Bandi’ are being readied.

Mysuru ZP is preparing a replica of Jayachamarajendra (JC) Wadiyar as part of the birth centenary of the 25th and last ruler of the princely state of Mysore.

‘No row on deity’s saree’

There will be no more controversies on the saree used to drape the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari in, while placing it in the golden howdah, to be taken out in the Jamboo Savari procession.

District incharge Minister V Somanna has directed the officials concerned to get a saree on behalf of the district administration for the purpose, henceforth.

The saree that the idol of Chamundeshwari was draped with, in the golden howdah during the Jamboo Savari in 2017, was in the news for the wrong reasons.

Somanna said there used to be lobbying by politicians to donate the sarees.