More Karnataka students land safely from Ukraine, thank Indian Embassy

Chitra Samshi from Dharwad district, Sujay Kulkarni from Tumakuru district, Navnith from Chikkaballapur district and Monisha Priya from Kolar district are among the Karnataka students who returned from war-hit Ukraine on Sunday.

While Chitra landed at the Hubballi airport, Monisha Priya and Navnith arrived at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Chitra travelled by the same flight to Hubballi from Bengaluru. Bommai welcomed her by presenting a garland.

Chitra, a resident of Yeraguppi in Dharwad district, said that the Indian Embassy officials ensured that stranded Indian students safely returned to the country from Ukraine.

“The University had built a bunker for students’ safety. During the initial days, food was supplied inside the bunker. However, it was difficult to get the food even once a day later. Venturing out was almost impossible,” she recalled her experiences.

A group of around 30 students changed their plan to emerge from the bunker after Naveen Gyanagoudar was killed in shelling, about one and a half kilometers away from the bunker, she said.

“We walked for about two kilometres and entered Poland holding the tricolour. The Indian Embassy officials had made arrangements in Poland,” she said.

Navnith, a resident of Varlakonda in Gudibande in Chikkaballapur said he missed India and Karnataka. “Even the local officials were helpless to guide the students.”

Monisha Priya from Kolar said,” The tricolour was tied to our hostel. We were holding the flag while crossing the Ukrainian borders.”

