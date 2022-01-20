More questions to choose from in II PUC exams this year

The students preparing for the second PUC board examinations this year will have plenty of questions to choose from.

The Department of Pre-University Education has decided to increase the number of questions as additional options for students to choose while answering. This will be applicable for optional/core subjects.

Considering the lack of classroom teaching and shortage of academic days for effective teaching, the department has decided to increase the number of questions under all the heads. For example: Under the one-mark questions carrying a total of 10 marks, there used to be only 10 questions and no options. But this year, there will be about four to five additional questions so that students can choose and answer.

Confirming this to DH, Sneha R, the department director, said, “When there are only 10 questions carrying 10 marks (one mark each), there were chances of students leaving the questions unanswered or writing wrong answers. This year, they will have options even in one mark questions.”

This will be applicable even for questions carrying more marks. “We are planning to organise a workshop for teachers to get suggestions on which chapters to be considered to give optional questions and waiting for the Covid-19 cases to decrease to conduct workshops,” she added.

According to the department officials, this option is not available for language subjects because the department has already announced a 30% syllabus cut. “The syllabus for examinations for language subjects will be only from 70%. The reduction in the syllabus will be as per the 2020-2021 academic year,” an official explained.

The students and teachers have welcomed this move to introduce more questions. “If there are more options, then there is no need for students to waste time on a particular question. They can move to the next question,” said Nitin Hebbasale, a PUC college teacher.

Poorvik G G, a second PUC student, said, “It is good that we will have options to choose from in the question paper. It saves our time and also helps us to score more.” The department has recently released the tentative timetable for the first and second PUC final examinations and officials even said, that there will not be many modifications in the timetable.

Check out the latest videos from DH: