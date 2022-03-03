More students return from Ukraine, join their families

More number of Karnataka students stranded in war-hit Ukraine returned safely on Thursday. Most of them reached their houses by evening.

Many students are likely to land in India on Friday. Several students have either crossed the Ukrainian borders and have landed in the neighbouring countries or about to reach the border areas.

Returnees

Monisha from Sagar in Shivamogga district; Anilkumar from K R Nagar, Mysuru district; Sangamesh Soppimath from Koppal district; Prajwal from Kerur in Bagalkot district: Ankitha Jagadish Pujary and Mrinal from Udupi district; M Likhitha from Chikkaballapur district; Alisha from Gonikoppalu in Kodagu district; B H Lavanya from Harapanahalli in Vijayanagar district; Ranjitha Ankalakatte and Shivani Madiwalar from Haveri district; Prajwal Gangappa Thippannavar from Bailhongal and Shreyas from Belagavi district are among the returnees.

Some of the returnees sought the government to hold examinations for them or explore ways for them to continue education in India.

M Vishnu from Hiriyur in Chitradurga district and 10 other students have reached Hungary. Kiran Savadi from Rabakavi Banahatti in Bagalkot district, Koushal from Byadagi in Haveri district and Vivek from Bidar have reached Pisochyn.

Savadi told his parents that most of them did not eat anything for the last three days. They were absolutely clueless about decisions to be taken as there was no one to provide any information. They had to frequently change their venues.

Udupi’s Glenwill Fernandes has stayed back at Pisochyn based on the advice of the Indian Embassy, while Annifred Ridley D’Souza is on way to Lviv. Rohan Dhananjay Baggli is in Poland, while Nandini Arun has reached her father’s house in Muscat.

Aman Mamadapur from Vijayapura is still stranded in Ukraine. He told his parents that about 900 students, who were stranded at bunkers in Kharkiv, had started a train journey to Poland.

Tauquir Ahmed and relative Syed Numan from Koratagere (Tumakuru) have relocated to Kyiv from Kharkiv. Ayesha from Ramanagar has almost reached the border. Her parents said that she was about 10 km away from the borders when the call was terminated. Bhavana from Sakleshpur (Hassan) has reached Lviv.