More students skipping SSLC examination

The number of students skipping the ongoing SSLC exams is rising with over 24,000 examinees abstaining from the social science exam on Wednesday.

The first day of the exam for the first language saw 20,994 absentees. The number rose to 22,063 for the second-language exam. On the third day, for the mathematics exam, the total number of absentees was 25,144.

On Wednesday, for the social science exam, as many as 24,873 students of a total of 8,70,429 registered students were absent. But this has not surprised the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) with officials saying the large number of absentees was because of the increase in private candidates.

Addressing a press meet, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said: “There was apprehension among students that they will be promoted this year too and this made more private candidates register for SSLC exams. Now, as we are conducting the examination in a regular manner, a majority of the private candidates remain absent as they have not prepared for the examinations,” he said.

But the data available from the KSEEB shows there were more absentees among fresh candidates. Of the total of 8,20,945 fresh candidates, 15,291 were absent on Wednesday. This number is 8,844 among private candidates and 738 in repeaters. The total number of fresh candidates registered for the Social Science subject was 46,237 and the repeaters were 3,247.

“We have done the analysis of students’ attendance especially to know if the students of minority communities are skipping the exams. But, compared to other community students, more students from minority communities are attending the exams,” Nagesh added.

Classes from May 16

The classes for the 2022-23 academic year will begin on May 16, the minister said.

