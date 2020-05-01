More than 30K Keralites in state plan to return home

DHNS
DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • May 01 2020, 22:06 ist
  • updated: May 01 2020, 22:08 ist

As many as 30,576 Keralites presently in Karnataka registered their names within 24 hours after the Kerala government launched an online facility for Malayalis stranded in other states.

A total of 95,000 Keralites in other states have registered their names so far, including 29,181 from Tamil Nadu and 13,113 from Maharashtra.

About 3.53 lakh Keralites from 201 countries have registered names wishing to return. About 1.5 lakh are from UAE, the highest numbers in any country.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the government would be giving priority to those is distress and stranded. Hence, those who were well settled on other states should not make use of this as an opportunity to visit their relatives in Kerala.

The following website may be visited for registration: on www.registernorkaroots.org.

