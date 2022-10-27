More than 85% drug inspector positions lie vacant in Karnataka

The death of 69 children in The Gambia earlier this month, reportedly caused by consumption of Indian-origin cough syrups, shows the critical need to monitor the manufacture and sale processes of pharmaceuticals.

Yet, in Karnataka State Drug Control Department, 97 out of 113 positions (86 per cent) of the drug inspector positions are still vacant.

Drug inspectors are responsible for routine checks of drug manufacturing units, pharmaceutical outlets and blood banks.

However, this massive vacancy is mostly due to the Karnataka High Court staying the government’s selection process, because a few candidates moved the court questioning the state’s qualification criteria.

In 2018, the Karnataka state government had issued a notification to recruit 83 drug inspectors, out of which, 66 made it to the government’s final list. Subsequently, some of those who weren’t selected went to the State Administrative Tribunal, arguing that the government’s qualification criteria for the posts were flawed.

Court stayed selection in 2021

According to the petitioners, the government’s notification had said that the candidates should have a B Pharma degree, along with 18 months of experience in manufacturing or testing of Schedule C/C1 drugs. The complainants, however, argued that the 18 months’ experience was not required as per the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945.

After the tribunal dismissed the case, the complainants moved the High Court, which then stayed the government’s selection process in June 2021. The high court ruled that the petitioners seemed to have the qualifications required as per the Drugs and Cosmetic Rules.

In February, the High Court said the case had been reserved for judgment—which wasn’t given so far—and the court stay on recruitment is still in effect.

As per the Drugs Control Department’s website, the state currently has 696 drug manufacturing units, 103 cosmetic manufacturing units and 282 blood banks. There are over a lakh wholesale and retail pharma outlets as well.

No jobs filled, no inspection done

As per the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, drug inspectors must first audit these units to see if they are fit for a licence. They also must then inspect the licensed facilities twice a year to see if the drugs are of good quality, whether qualified personnel are present in pharma shops, whether storage is done properly in blood banks, etc, said an official at the department.

The drug inspectors also must get drug samples tested in case of complaints.

“Also, if a drug from another state sold in Karnataka is found to be of substandard, drug inspectors are supposed to go to that state for investigation and file an FIR. They also have to check for any issue raised by the department’s State Intelligence Bureau," the official explained further.

Of the 51 circles under the department, a majority don’t have drug inspectors at present. Here the Additional Drug Controllers (ADCs) have an additional charge, says State Drug Controller B T Khanapure. However, ADCs have a different set of duties and hence their ability to take up the role of drug inspectors too is doubtful.

“Until the court gives the final order, there is nothing we can do,” said Khanapure.