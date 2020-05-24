More trains from June 1, says Minister Suresh Angadi

More trains from June 1, says Minister Suresh Angadi

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi,
  • May 24 2020, 20:35 ist
  • updated: May 24 2020, 20:38 ist

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi on Sunday said that the Railways would introduce more trains from June 1.

“The Railways will run as many as 2,600 trains in the next 10 days to facilitate 36 lakh migrant labourers to reach their native places,” he told reporters here.

Angadi said that the Railways had run special trains to send over 31 lakh migrant labourers to their native places so far. Steps had been taken to operate trains within states based on the consent of the respective states.

“The South Western Railway hasn’t received good response for the service of special trains between Belagavi and Mysuru. One of the reasons for the poor response may be lack of awareness. Passengers will travel in large numbers once they realise that the special trains runs regularly between the two cities,” he said.

Angadi requested passengers to ensure social distancing while using the train services.

