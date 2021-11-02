Most parts of Karnataka received 'excess or large excess' rain in October: KSNDMC

Barring the North Interior Karnataka region, all the other regions in the state received ‘excess or large excess’ rainfall during this October, according to the data made available by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

The state as a whole received an average of 177 mm rainfall against the normal amount of 131 mm with a departure of 35% and was classified under the excess category. This year’s rainfall for October exceeded the last year’s 160 mm of rain.

Although the South Interior Karnataka region had recorded normal rainfall in October last year, this year it has seen a departure of 86% from the normal amount of 138 mm rainfall. The rainfall of 257 mm received last month was classified as large excess for the region. The Malnad region also recorded a total rainfall of 259 mm against the normal 159 mm with a departure of 62%.

The North Interior region had received excess rainfall with a departure of 35% last year, however this year, it experienced a deficit with a negative departure of 26%. It received only 79 mm rainfall in the month against the normal amount of 107 mm.

The Bengaluru Urban district also received a total of 254 mm rainfall this October and was classified as a large excess as the departure was 65%. The district received 100 mm more rainfall than its normal 154 mm for the month. The experts at KSNDMC said that no particular reason can be attributed to this change in patterns of rainfall every year.

Watch latest videos by DH here: