Mother’s vain bid save girl from burning house

A woman rescued her two sons from their burning house, risking her life, even as her efforts to save the daughter went in vain, in an accidental fire at Angol suburb in the city in the early hours of Tuesday.

The incident was reported at Raghunathpeth in Angol. The deceased is Kasturi Ranu Malatvad, 8.

The girl’s mother Lakshmi had gone to sleep along with three children. At around midnight, when they were in deep sleep, Lashmi rose to a shock and found the house on fire.

She manged to shift 12-year-old Balu and 10-year-old Gangaram out of the house braving the flames. Lakshmi risked here life to rescue Kasturi, but her efforts went in vain. The girl was charred to death.

The neighbours tried to douse the fire, but failed. The blaze spread to the entire house fast, as it was completely made of wood. The fire came under control only after the fire and emergency service personnel were pressed into service. Ranu, the father of the victim, a shepherd, was not in the house at the time of the fire accident. The Tilakwadi police have registered a case and suspect that electrical short circuit caused the fire.