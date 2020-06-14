Move to appoint admin officers to GPs raises concerns

The government’s recent decision to appoint administrative officers to gram panchayats (GPs) in place of conducting elections amid the pandemic has left panchayat members worried.

Bringing in a government official at the helm of affairs would throw Covid-mitigation measures off gear as accessibility to the officials will become a challenge, panchayat members feared.

Kanti Veeresh, president of Nandihalli GP (Hoovinahadagali, Ballari), told DH: “Take for instance the case of two boys who returned from a town to our village recently. We immediately sent them to quarantine before they could walk around the village. Swift action was possible as we are aware of every issue in the village. A government official will not have the same advantage,” he explained.

Covid-related measures apart, works such as disbursal of salaries under MNREGS would also get delayed with government officials at the the helm, he said.

“Thus far, we have found it a challenge to get these bills processed by the nodal officers who are not even available on phone. In this season, we also have cholera and dengue to worry about. We are concerned that all these issues will go unaddressed,” he added. Veeresh said some of them had decided to approach the High Court in this matter.

K A Yacoob, member of Belur GP (Somwarpet taluk, Kodagu district) said they had already given a representation to the government against the move.

“During the lockdown, we have been constantly monitoring travel of people in and out of the village, taking care of BPL cards and trying to help people find jobs. A government official will not be aware about these local issues,” he said.

This decision by the government will only take away the agency of the GPs, working against the spirit of local self-governance, alleged Krupa, activist of Gram Panchyat Hakkothaya Andolana, urging the government to hold elections at the earliest.

However, government officials said this was the best available choice under the circumstances.

L K Atheeq, principal secretary of Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, said, “We will have to wait and see how this pandemic pans out. Till that time administrators are being appointed to carry out the business of the GPs. Till the new elected GPs are in place, the department will put in place a system to ensure transparency in the functioning of the panchayats.”

There are about 6,000 GPs in the state, majority of whose term ends by July.