Movement for Lingayat religion still active, says seer

Hindu is not a religion, but a way of life as stated by Dr S Radhakrishnan. Some treat the Vedic religion as Hindu religion and hence, said Gadag's Tontadarya Mutt pontiff Dr Tontada Siddalinga Siddarama Swami.

"Lingayats can't become Hindus just because Hinduism is treated as a religion. Lingayat is non-Vedic religion as it is opposed to Vedas, Agamas and Puranas. Practices and rituals of Lingayats and Vedic followers are different and contradictory," he told reporters.

He added," Jains, Buddhists, Sikhs and followers of Vedas and Lingayats in this country are regionally Hindus. However, Lingayats have a separate identity in religious sense."

He claimed that the word Hindu had its roots in the Persian language.

The pontiff said that the Lingayat religion comprised 108 sub castes and he was not opposed to demands of reservations for them.

"The movement seeking an independent religious status of Lingayat faith is still active. This time is not the appropriate time as its sub-castes are protesting demanding reservation facilities, he added.