MP Kuldeep Sharma, MLA Raminder Awala new AICC secretaries for Karnataka party affairs

Karnataka gets new AICC secretaries for party affairs

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 12 2021, 00:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2021, 00:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty images

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday appointed MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma and Punjab MLA Raminder Singh Awala as new AICC secretaries for the party affairs in Karnataka.

The two AICC secretaries will be attached to the party general secretary in-charge for Karnataka Randeep Surjewala, the party said in an official statement.

Sharma is the Congress MP from Andaman and Nicobar while Awala is the MLA from the Jalalabad assembly seat in Punjab.

