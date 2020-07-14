MP-led call centre helps repatriation of Kannadigas

More than 200 Karnataka students who were stranded in different parts of Russia, landed in Bengaluru on Tuesday, with the help of an initiative taken up by Congress MP G C Chandrashekar.

The MP, has been coordinating repatriation efforts over the last two months, of Kannadigas stuck in various parts of the globe, owing to travel restrictions. For this, he has been coordinating with the External Affairs Ministry, Embassy officials and the state government officials in bringing people back home.

On Tuesday, as many as 217 students who were stuck in Russia, landed in Bengaluru, and are now under quarantine.

Speaking to DH, Chandrashekar said that he had helped about 1,000 students and working professionals come back to Karnataka from different countries, through his initiative.

“Another batch of 180 medical students from Russia is set to fly by the month end. In June, we repatriated 92 students from Malaysia. Later, we were able to bring back 220 working professionals from Muscat to Mangaluru. A few left to Dubai from Bengaluru on Monday, as they were stuck here during the lockdown and were on the verge of losing their jobs. At present, we are trying to aid about 230 people stuck in Caribbean Islands, set to fly on July 17. Locally too, we have helped students from Karnataka who were stuck in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Goa,” he said.

It all began with the first batch of students from Malaysia. Once they returned, more number of people tagged him on social media, seeking

help.

“We get calls later into the night from students and parents alike, seeking help. Hence, we set up a call centre at my office with a team of 15 members,” he explained.

At present, there have been at least 2,000 requests from Kannadigas from various countries, wanting to come back home. “I will continue to coordinate with the Central and the state governments to bring them back,” the MP said.

The repatriation is taking place with the help of private chartered flights and the passengers are bearing the cost, he added.