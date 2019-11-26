MTB offered Rs 120cr to withdraw candidature: Sharath

In a startling revelation, Independent candidate for Assembly bypoll from Hoskote segment Sharath Bachegowda has alleged that disqualified Congress MLA and BJP nominee MTB Nagaraj had offered him Rs 120 crore to withdraw his candidature.

Addressing an election rally at Bailnarasapur in the taluk on Monday, Sharath, son of Chikballapur BJP MP B N Bachegowda, said, “I am not for sale. I will not back out even if Nagaraj gives me his entire wealth.”

"He (Nagaraj) has fixed rates to buy the elected representatives of local bodies and the politicians. Rs 2 lakh for gram panchayat members, Rs 5 lakh for taluk panchayat members and Rs 50 lakh to Rs 70 lakh for ZP president," Sharath alleged.